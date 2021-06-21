AntiMatter Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $465,991.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 11,129,735 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.