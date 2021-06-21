Anyswap Hits Market Capitalization of $33.65 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Anyswap has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $444,515.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00005565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

