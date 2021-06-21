Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin Sells 1,422 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Beldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02.

AIRC traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 794,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,855. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

