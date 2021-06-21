Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.78 and last traded at $139.63. Approximately 26,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,091,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -279.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $4,393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

