Apron Network Reaches One Day Volume of $5.17 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.