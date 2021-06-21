ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

