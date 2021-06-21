ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.