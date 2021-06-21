Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $32.26. Arco Platform shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a P/E ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
