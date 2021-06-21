Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $32.26. Arco Platform shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a P/E ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

