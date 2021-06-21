Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $35.09

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $33.40. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 1,857 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

