ArdCoin Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $103,203.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.00683407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00081134 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

