ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 234.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $143.93 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04.

