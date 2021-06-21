Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 9.8%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.59. 236,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,970,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $720.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

