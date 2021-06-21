Aspen Group’s (ASPU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.
NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
