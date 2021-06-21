Aspen Group’s (ASPU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

