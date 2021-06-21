ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASAZY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

