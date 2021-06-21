AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,200

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,384 ($109.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,842.86. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

