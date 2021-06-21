ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.88

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 2150390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $629.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

