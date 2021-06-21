Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $13,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $14,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

