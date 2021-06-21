Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.