Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $1,010.61 on Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $1,010.61 or 0.03195065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $48.86 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auto has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.00669580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00080312 BTC.

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 48,348 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

