Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Autohome worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $49,118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $62.37 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

