AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Theleme Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 6.3% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $189,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO traded up $25.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,411.41. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,449.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

