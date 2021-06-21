Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $63.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.