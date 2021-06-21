Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,842 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.