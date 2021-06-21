Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $735,723,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX opened at $216.25 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $252.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.