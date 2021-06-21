Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

BYND opened at $145.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

