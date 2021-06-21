Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

SWKS stock opened at $168.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

