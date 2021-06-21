Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.55 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.