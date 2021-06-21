Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $73.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,566 shares of company stock worth $44,919,532 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.