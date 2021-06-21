Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.68 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

