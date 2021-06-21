Aviva PLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.32 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

