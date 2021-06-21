Aviva PLC Purchases 11,778 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,030 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $377,370,000 after purchasing an additional 416,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $154.84 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

