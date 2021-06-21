Aviva PLC Purchases 195,359 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,359 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.