Aviva PLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $396.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

