Aviva PLC Sells 173 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $418.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

