Avram A. Glazer Acquires 71,000 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 71,000 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $282,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,085.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.02. 334,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 203,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.