AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

