Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.36

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 711915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

