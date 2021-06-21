Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.50 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

ETR:SDF opened at €11.13 ($13.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.12.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

