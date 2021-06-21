Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.