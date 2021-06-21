Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 175.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,578 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 131,901 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.14 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.