Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $15.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

