Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 147.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.97 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07.

