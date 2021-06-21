Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1,958.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $116.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.92. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

