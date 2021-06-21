Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

