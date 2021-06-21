Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
6/10/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/9/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
6/3/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/2/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
5/28/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/27/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
5/3/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
4/30/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
