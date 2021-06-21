Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

6/9/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

6/3/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

6/2/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

6/1/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/28/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

5/27/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

5/3/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

4/30/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

