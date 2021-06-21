Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,010 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $23,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $354.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

