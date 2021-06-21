Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 116 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

