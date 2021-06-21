Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at $130,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.