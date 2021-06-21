Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 628 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O opened at $66.84 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

