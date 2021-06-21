Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $76.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

