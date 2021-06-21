Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

BAC stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

